Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:PSF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.62. 35,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.40.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
