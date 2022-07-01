Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:PSF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.62. 35,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.