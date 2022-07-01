Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 66,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,217. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

