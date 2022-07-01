Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Graeme Barclay Acquires 15,000 Shares

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Rating) insider Graeme Barclay bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.17 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,520.00 ($74,666.67).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Codan Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.