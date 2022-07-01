Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Insider Martin Holland Purchases 592,547 Shares

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBEGet Rating) insider Martin Holland bought 592,547 shares of Cobre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,776.41 ($12,344.73).

Martin Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 24th, Martin Holland 500,000 shares of Cobre stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.99.

About Cobre (Get Rating)

Cobre Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Perrinvale project covering an area of approximately 381 square kilometers of the Panhandle and Illaara Greenstone Belts in Western Australia; and an option to earn upto 80% interests in the Sandiman tenement covering an area of approximately 202 square kilometers located in Gascoyne Province, Australia.

