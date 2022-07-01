Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Insider Martin Holland Purchases 592,547 Shares

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE – Get Rating) insider Martin Holland bought 592,547 shares of Cobre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,776.41 ($12,344.73).

On Friday, June 24th, Martin Holland 500,000 shares of Cobre stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Cobre Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Perrinvale project covering an area of approximately 381 square kilometers of the Panhandle and Illaara Greenstone Belts in Western Australia; and an option to earn upto 80% interests in the Sandiman tenement covering an area of approximately 202 square kilometers located in Gascoyne Province, Australia.

