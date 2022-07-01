CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in CME Group by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $204.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day moving average is $223.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

