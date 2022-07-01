ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 206.4% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CTR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. 51,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,443. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 137,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

