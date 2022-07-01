Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Trading Down 8.6%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. 10,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 288,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

CMTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

The company has a current ratio of 51.83, a quick ratio of 51.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $122,892,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,091,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

