Citigroup Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

