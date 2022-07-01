Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. 364,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,581,070. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.