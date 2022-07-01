Citigroup Cuts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $28.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

REYN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

