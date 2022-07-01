CIBC Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$18.25

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.32.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.