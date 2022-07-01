CIBC Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$18.25

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.32.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

