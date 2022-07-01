Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,932.75.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,307.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,339.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,477.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

