Chia Network Trading Down 12.9% This Week (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00182845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00689191 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.