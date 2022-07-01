Chia Network 1-Day Volume Tops $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 243.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.20 or 0.06500264 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00183019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00080498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

