Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.