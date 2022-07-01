Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

