Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 25,680 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,865 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

