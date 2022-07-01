Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,135,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $418,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

