Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 255,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $999.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

