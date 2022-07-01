Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $223.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.27. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.