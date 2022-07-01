Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Encore Wire worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $10,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Encore Wire by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 84,870 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $11,537,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,019 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.94. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

