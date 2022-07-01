Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

