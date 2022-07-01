Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,997,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

