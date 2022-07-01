Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.92 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.