Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $735,608,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA opened at $312.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

