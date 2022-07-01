ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Tops $601,726.41

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $601,726.41 and $11,483.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

