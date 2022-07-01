Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $806,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 192.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 59,777 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 924,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,402,000 after buying an additional 62,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

ABC stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,483. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

