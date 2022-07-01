Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 96,089 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,089 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.23. 23,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

