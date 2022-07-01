Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 74,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.39. 26,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,648. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

