Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,814 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,475,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,609,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,314 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,603,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $280.88. 972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,498. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.57. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

