Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $4.08 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $455.84. 4,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.24 and its 200 day moving average is $490.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

