Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $293,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,165,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 173,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

GPC stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.15. 6,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,331. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average is $131.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

