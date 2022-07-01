Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $2.46 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,667. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.37 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

