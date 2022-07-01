Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $5.72 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up 2.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.32 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.58 and its 200-day moving average is $305.89.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.42.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

