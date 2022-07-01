Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.47 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,418. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

