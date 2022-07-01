Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 431 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Newmont by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.65. 250,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

