Chase Investment Counsel Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Concentrix accounts for 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,646.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNXC stock traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,066. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Concentrix Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.