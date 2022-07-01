Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.28 and traded as low as C$4.82. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 317,708 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on CIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.07.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.70 million. Analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

