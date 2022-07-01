Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.20. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$11.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.
About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)
