Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.71

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as low as C$3.21. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.00.
Ceres Global Company Profile (TSE:CRP)
