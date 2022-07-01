Celanese (NYSE:CE) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $117.61 on Monday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $115.33 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.