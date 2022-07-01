CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Position Lifted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.57% of CDK Global worth $32,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CDK Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after buying an additional 80,716 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

