CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Down 3%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.60. 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock has a market cap of $10.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

CCA Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.