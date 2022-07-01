CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Down 3%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.60. 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
The stock has a market cap of $10.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.
CCA Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAWW)
