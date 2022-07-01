CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 467,271 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

