CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 467,271 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.99.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.
About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
