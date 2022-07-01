Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.23% of Cboe Global Markets worth $27,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

