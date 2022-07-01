Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $173.74

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $173.74 and last traded at $173.93, with a volume of 73933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.73.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

