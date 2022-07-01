Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $47,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 96,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

