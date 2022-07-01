CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 631,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. 28,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.08.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTT shares. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

