Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of CCL opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

