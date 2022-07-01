CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Short Interest Up 71.4% in June

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LOTZW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,075. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

