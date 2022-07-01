Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €156.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €156.00 ($165.96) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($228.72) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €113.90 ($121.17) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €104.75 ($111.44) and a 1 year high of €202.00 ($214.89). The company’s fifty day moving average is €118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

